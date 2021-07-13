The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to Round Lake Drive in regards to an abandoned vehicle Sunday.
The vehicle, a green Ford Escort, was unoccupied, had no license plates and had been there for over 15 hours.
According to law enforcement, the plates appeared to be recently removed and the Wadena Police Department will check on the address of the vehicle.
