The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a car break-in on Friday, June 18 near Dead Lake on Lillis Drive on the northeast shore.
The resident reported to a deputy that entry was made into the vehicle through the passenger side door. A clock was taken, and a radio was broken. The sheriff’s office did not have an estimate of the damages.
