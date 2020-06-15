The Fergus Falls Police Department responded to a call that a 1990 black Lexus was stolen from a residence on the 400 block of East Fir Avenue Monday.
According to the report, law enforcement arrived and talked with the complainant. It was discovered that the vehicle is shared property between the caller and another. The office told the caller that it was a civil issue and the complainant agreed.
