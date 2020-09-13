A car fire was reported at 12:01 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of County Highway 59 and Shiloh Ranch Road, 5 miles north of Urbank.
Two Otter Tail County deputies found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. They attempted to contact the registered owner and left a voicemail. The immediate area was checked and the accident scene was located along with a vehicle plate.
The owner of the property where the vehicle was located reported that it had been there since Tuesday morning. On Thursday a deputy spoke with the owner of the vehicle. She said she had allowed another person to take the vehicle for a test drive but he had not returned. She added that she had been in contact with the person who told her the car had been destroyed and he would pay for the damages. The owner was informed the vehicle was in the sheriff’s impound lot and she said she would retrieve it.
