The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a report of a vehicle on fire at the intersection of County Highway 75 and County 66 east of New York Mills at approximately 11:35 p.m. on Thursday.
When deputies arrived at the scene, the vehicle had been determined to be a total loss due to the fire. The man stated that he was on his way home and missed the turn and was attempting to turn around when going into the ditch. When speaking with the man the deputy detected the odor of alcohol, and appeared to have bloodshot watery eyes and slurred speech. When asked how much he had to drink, the man stated that he had drank two beers. The man was deflective when asked where he was coming from and stated ‘he had not come from a bar.’ The deputy then initiated field sobriety testing which did show clues of impairment. Specifically, the man was unable to count his steps and was swaying during tests.
The 53-year-old man, identified as Jason Lee Borchert of New York Mills, is currently being held in the Otter Tail County Jail on DWI charges after being detained by sheriff’s deputies. He was not injured in the accident or the fire
