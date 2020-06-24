An accident was reported at 11:10 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 470th Street and Leek Lake Drive.

Two Otter Tail County deputies responded after the sheriff’s office was contacted about a car in a slough. Tracks were observed walking away from the car.

The owner of the vehicle was contacted. She said that while looking down at her phone she had lost control of the vehicle, rolled and came to rest in the slough.

The driver refused medical attention. The vehicle was reported to be a total loss. 

