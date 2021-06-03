The Fergus Falls Police Department responded to a gas station located in the 2600 block of West Lincoln on Monday for a collision between a motorhome and a car.

A 2014 Buick Enclave was parked at a pump when the driver of the motorhome pulled out from their pump and turned too sharp, sideswiping the Buick Enclave. No citations were issued in the crash but photos and both drivers’ info was taken.

