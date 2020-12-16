Train traffic on the Burlington Northern-Santa Fe line was temporarily halted Monday after a 2013 Chevrolet Cruz left the highway while avoiding a deer and ended up stuck on the railroad tracks.

An Otter Tail County deputy assisted at the scene until the Minnesota State Patrol arrived.

The mishap occurred 3 miles southeast of New York Mills near the junction of State Highway 106 and U.S. Highway 10.

 

