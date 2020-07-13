The Fergus Falls Police Department was informed of an attempted car theft at 3:43 a.m. Monday on East Lincoln Avenue.
The complainant thought they saw a man with blonde hair in his Kia Optima a half-hour earlier. They added that he had lost his car keys.
The officer who checked on the vehicle found no evidence that entry to the car had been made.
The car owner later called to say he had located his keys.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.