The Fergus Falls Police Department was informed of an attempted car theft at 3:43 a.m. Monday on East Lincoln Avenue.

The complainant thought they saw a man with blonde hair in his Kia Optima a half-hour earlier. They added that he had lost his car keys.

The officer who checked on the vehicle found no evidence that entry to the car had been made. 

The car owner later called to say he had located his keys.

