The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car accident on Thursday, Oct. 22 at the intersection of Dogwood Circle and County Highway 1.
The vehicle slid off the road and into a ditch, hitting a tree while navigating icy road conditions. The driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. A passenger who was not wearing a seat belt sustained a head injury and was transported to a medical facility.
