A resident on the 100 block of East Cherry Avenue called the Fergus Falls Police Department Saturday to report that their car had been rummaged through.
According to the complainant, their car had been gone through between 6:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. The doors were left unlocked and a backpack with items worth $150 were taken.
The police are investigating the matter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.