A Richland County deputy from North Dakota contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department Sunday about a stolen vehicle. The deputy supplied the make of the vehicle and indicated it had no plates.

The vehicle was located in the driveway of a residence on West Cherry Avenue. It was unoccupied and locked. The North Dakota temporary registration card in the window showed the current owner. Richland County was notified. It was believed the issue might end up in civil court.

