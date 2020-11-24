The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was alerted Monday at 2:12 a.m. about an accident on I-94 near Rothsay.
The caller reported a passenger car off the road and a semi in the center median ditch.
Two deputies responded to the call and interviewed the driver of the car who said he had dozed off and struck a wire barrier in the median. The impact disabled the car, that which was then struck by the semi, which had tried to swerve.
There were no injuries. There was minor damage to the semi. The car appeared to be totaled. Beyer’s Towing removed both vehicles. The driver of the car was transported to the Rothsay Truck Stop. The Minnesota State Patrol declined to send a trooper to the scene.
