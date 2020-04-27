The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a car parked in a lot off the roadway Thursday, April 23 and discovered an individual sleeping in their car.
According to the report, law enforcement spoke with the driver and discovered that they had a revoked license, the vehicle was not registered and they had no proof of insurance. The deputy responding advised the driver to call for a ride and what would happen if they chose not to.
