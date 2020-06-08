The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Department was contacted Saturday after a Chevrolet Impala went into a ditch east of Elizabeth.

According to the driver, the vehicle had slid off the roadway during the rainstorm and the driver had gotten a ride to Fergus Falls to make it to work. The driver contacted Beyer’s to tow their vehicle to their shop. There was no damage to the vehicle and no indication of impairment of the driver.

