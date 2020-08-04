A call came in from the Super 8 hotel to the Fergus Falls Police Department Saturday to report that their car was stolen.
According to the complainant, a woman took the car and drove it to her home in Breckenridge because she didn’t have a ride. The woman called and told the individual where she had left it.
The woman received a mailed citation for motor vehicle tampering.
