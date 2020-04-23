The Fergus Falls Police Department received a report of an older red car with its trunk open Tuesday on Lakeside Drive.
When a police officer made contact with the owner and told him of the car’s location the man was surprised. He thought the vehicle was still located behind his apartment building.
There was no damage to the vehicle and no items were stolen.
