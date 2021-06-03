The Fergus Falls Police Department received a call from someone who had been pumping gas at a gas station on the 600 block of East Vernon Avenue on Sunday, May 30.
At 11:20 p.m. the caller reported their window being shattered after another customer nearby pulled away from the fueling station with the gas nozzle still in their vehicle causing it to fling out and hit the caller’s car. The driver who caused the damage allegedly offered to pay for the window and then left to go into the building, and never came back out. Police say photos were taken, but the complainant left the scene after being asked to leave by a manager of the gas station. Police later advised the caller it would be a civil matter since it happened on business property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.