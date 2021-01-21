A complainant appeared at the Otter Tail County Operations Center in Ottertail after finding a business card in a bag that belonged to him.
The bag had contained tools that had been stolen three weeks before. The deputy responding to the call was told the complainant had found the bag and inside of it was a business card. He suspected his neighbors were responsible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.