The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and Ottertail Fire Department responded to a report of a cardboard dumpster on fire at approximately 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25.
The sheriff’s office said that the Ottertail Fire Department was able to put out the fire, but believe a cigarette butt that may have been tossed into the container was the probable cause.
