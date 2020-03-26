Suspicious activity was reported at Zip Trip 66 on West Lincoln Avenue Wednesday when a couple attempted to buy a $300 gift card.
According to information provided to a Fergus Falls police officer, the couple had tried unsuccessfully to use two different debit/credit cards. The complainant did not know who the cards belonged to nor could they provide a vehicle description.
