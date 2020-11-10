The manager of the Big Foot Gas and Grocery in Vining reported a green utility cart as stolen Monday.
An employee had used the cart earlier to haul trash Friday. She had left the cart outside while attending some customers. It was gone when she returned.
Video was reviewed by the complainant but it was not determined who had taken the property.
The cart is valued at $150.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.