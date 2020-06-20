A call came into the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Thursday reporting a cash box at Erv’s private boat launch on South Lida Lake was stolen.
According to the report, a custom steel welded money box was pulled out of the ground. The owner of the money box stated that money had been collected June 13, but estimates there may have been $20 in the box. The value of the box is estimated to be $300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.