A call came into the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Thursday reporting a cash box at Erv’s private boat launch on South Lida Lake was stolen.

According to the report, a custom steel welded money box was pulled out of the ground. The owner of the money box stated that money had been collected June 13, but estimates there may have been $20 in the box. The value of the box is estimated to be $300.

