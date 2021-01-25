Staff at the Big Chief Truck and Auto Plaza on Big Chief Road suspected an unknown woman of passing a counterfeit $50 bill.
The cashier thought the bill was thicker than it should be and did not have a security bar. The deputy who answered the call was later told the bill was marked properly.
The woman left in an older, dark gray GMC Yukon with a snow-covered rear license plate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.