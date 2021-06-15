Fergus Falls police took a report on Wednesday, June 9, of a cat that was stolen on the 500 block of West Cedar Avenue. 

The cat is described as a white and black, named “Goober,”  and apparently escaped out of the complainants bedroom window on June 6. The complainant noticed five missing cat signs they put up had been taken down so they suspect the cat was stolen. An officer advised the complainant that the police department would be on the lookout for their cat.

