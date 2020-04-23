A resident of 180th Avenue contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday evening after finding that catalytic converters had been stolen off two non-drivable pickups he owned. The theft had occurred between March 31 and April 17.
The estimated value of the stolen property was $1,050.
