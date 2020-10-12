The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a noise complaint at 4:32 a.m. Sunday from a location in Rothsay.
According to the caller, some cows were “going nuts” in a trailer attached to a brown semi. The complainant suspected something out of the ordinary was responsible for the racket.
A deputy spoke with the trucker about the complaint and advised him to park across the lot.
