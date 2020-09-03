A driver traveling near State Highway 108 and 480th Avenue at 2:24 a.m. Thursday struck and killed two cows on the roadway.
The Otter Tail County deputy answering the call found the vehicle had sustained severe damage. It was towed from the scene by Pete’s Towing. The driver was not injured. The cattle were removed from the roadway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.