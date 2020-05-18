A resident of 400th Avenue reported a neighbor’s cattle being out of their pasture and on his property.
Two deputies located three head of cattle and drove them about a half-mile back to where they belonged.
While attempting to issue a citation the owner of the cattle drove across his pasture and hid from the deputies in a stand of trees.
The citation was later explained and issued to the owner.
