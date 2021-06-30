A resident on the 300 block of East Everett Avenue reported to Fergus Falls police on Monday that they believed someone had shot through the west side door of their home.
Upon arrival by an officer it was determined that the damage did not appear to be consistent with a bullet, and the actual cause of the small hole is unknown. The resident did not give a damage estimate, but did request extra patrol at times if possible.
