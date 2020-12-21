A resident of East Cavour Avenue registered a complaint with the Fergus Falls Police Department Friday saying he had been the victim of a $15,500 scam.
The complainant told a police officer that he had been having computer issues and was contacted by someone claiming to be from Microsoft. He had purchased Walmart and Target cards Dec. 15-16 to pay for computer repairs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.