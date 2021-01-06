A resident of Cecil Avenue contacted the police Tuesday after receiving some news they decided was too good to be true.
The caller said they had won a prize of a quarter of a million dollars. He said he was going to bring it over to their home.
The police advised them it was a scam but to call if anyone showed up.
