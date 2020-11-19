A Cedar Park Loop resident reported the theft of her keys and wallet Wednesday from her unlocked car.
According to information provided to an Otter Tail County deputy, the car had been parked in front of her residence from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Debit and credit cards had been used at local businesses.
