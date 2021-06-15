A person who had previously been trespassed from a store on the 300 block of South Union Avenue walked up to the police department on Wednesday, June 9, requesting assistance in retrieving their cellphone from the business.
Police say the phone was lost during the person’s arrest on June 6. An officer assisted the complainant in retrieving their phone.
