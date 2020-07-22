An anonymous call was placed to the Fergus Falls Police Department Tuesday from a party on East Bancroft Avenue with a personal safety issue.
The caller told police they heard a chainsaw in use and heard shouting. They said they did not feel safe.
A policeman checked on the situation and found a professional tree service was working in a yard and that no law enforcement intervention was required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.