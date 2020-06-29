A caller alleged a Husquvarna 450 Rancher chainsaw was stolen from the box of his truck Saturday.
An Otter Tail County deputy found in following up the complaint that the chainsaw could have been removed from his truck anytime during the previous two weeks.
The saw was valued at $425 new.
