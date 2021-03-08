Travis Colter Vredenburg of Champlin suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday when his 2015 Chevrolet Traxler drifted across the center line and collided with a 2000 KW construction tractor.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 34-year-old Vredenburg was transported to the Sanford West Medical Center.
The accident was reported at 2:36 p.m. The accident site was U.S Highway 71 and 378th Street in Wadena County’s Blueberry Township, a spot 1.6 miles north of Menahga.
Vredenburg was not wearing a seat belt but his vehicle’s airbag was deployed.
Driving the semi was Brian William Tretbar, a 40-year-old Kelliher man. Tretbar was belted and did not suffer any injuries. It was unknown if alcohol was involved in the crash.
