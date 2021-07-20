The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said there are potential charges pending in a two-vehicle head-on crash at approximately 3:25 p.m. on the 37000 block of Highway 35 near Dent on July 12.
A Chevy Silverado with four occupants was travelling southbound on Highway 35, when a Mercury Capris convertible crossed the center line in the northbound lane hitting the Chevy head on.
Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons said they are waiting for evidence before charges are brought against the driver of the Mercury, a 33 year old Fergus Falls man. The sheriff’s office said a blood draw was performed at Perham Health on the driver.
The sheriff’s office says that of the four people involved in the crash, a 32 year old male, and 26 year old female from Fergus Falls, and two others, a 33 year old female and a 35 year old male from Bemidji, had to be transported by Perham Ambulance to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls. One eventually had to be life-flighted to Sanford in Fargo.
Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene by tow companies from Pelican Rapids and Fergus Falls.
