A call was placed to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Monday at 3:59 a.m. regarding a possible burglary.

The complainant had been playing chess with another person when they thought they heard a door open. The homeowner suspected some kids had returned to the residence.

The complainant thought property was missing from his home but he could not identify what the items were.

The deputy who answered the call believed it was possible that both chess players were impaired.

