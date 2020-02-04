A call was placed to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Monday at 3:59 a.m. regarding a possible burglary.
The complainant had been playing chess with another person when they thought they heard a door open. The homeowner suspected some kids had returned to the residence.
The complainant thought property was missing from his home but he could not identify what the items were.
The deputy who answered the call believed it was possible that both chess players were impaired.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.