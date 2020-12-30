A call at 5:26 a.m. Monday alerted the Fergus Falls Police Department to the theft of a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox some time during the night on the 400 block of West Fir Avenue.
The complainant said that while a spare set of keys were inside the vehicle the doors were locked.
