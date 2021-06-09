The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and the Dent Fire Department responded to the report of a fire on the 30000 block of Lodge Loop near Dent at approximately 1:17 a.m. on Tuesday. After first responders arrived on scene it was determined that a chicken coop, 12 chickens, and a storage shed containing lawn and garden equipment were completely lost due to a fire caused by a lightning strike. The sheriff’s office said no one was injured in the fire.
Chickens and coop lost in fire
James Allen
