An early morning house fire Sunday at 23096 Duffney Road 9 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes claimed the life of a two-year-old boy.
According to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office the initial report, at 12:46 a.m., was that two people were still trapped inside the house. Upon arrival of the first deputy, the house was fully engulfed and one child was not accounted for.
The initial investigation indicates children in the basement were alerted by smoke alarms going off. When they reached the main floor they saw flames and went to alert other family members. A stairway leading to second story bedrooms was blocked by flames. The children’s parents, 48-year-old Michael Hedlund and 46-year-old Melissa Hedlund were able to exit the house through a second-floor window. A 4-year-old was located but efforts to return and rescue the 2-year-old was stopped by the fire.
An adult male was airlifted to a Fargo hospital for smoke inhalation. An adult female and a 5-year-old female were both airlifted to a Minneapolis hospital for smoke inhalation and burns. The severity of their injuries was not immediately known.
Firefighters from Callaway answered the call with firefighters from Detroit Lakes, Frazee and Audubon assisting. The St. Mary’s Hospital EMS team was on site along with the Detroit Lakes police and the Minnesota State Patrol.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with Becker County’s investigation of the fire.
