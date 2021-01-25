The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was called on Saturday when a caller reported some suspicious activity in the Rothsay truck stop parking lot.
The caller allegedly saw an older woman and a younger couple carry out the exchange of a young girl, approximately 5. The woman handed the child over to the couple and received a check in return. It did not appear to the caller that the child was anxious to go with the couple.
A deputy was informed the truck stop is the legal place for the child exchange they carried out.
What the complainant observed had been a child exchange between the mother and the father of the girl.
