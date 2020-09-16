Five Otter Tail County deputies responded to Long Lake Road when a 4-year-old boy was reported missing. The child wandered away from a residence where he was in the care of his grandmother. The deputies were provided with a description of the clothing the child was wearing. It appeared the child was being appropriately supervised.
The child was found near the residence by the Ottertail Fire Department about 20 minutes after disappearing.
