A child was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale Tuesday afternoon after being seriously injured in a farm accident.

According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile was pulled free from a PTO shaft at a farm in Section 30 of Wing Township and transported for medical care by a private vehicle. The juvenile had been mixing feed at the time of the accident.

While serious, the injuries were determined to be nonlife-threatening.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Verndale Police Department and Tri-County Ambulance.

