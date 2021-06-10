A child was injured in Eagle Lake Township on 113th Street on Monday. 

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says the child had surprised her father working in the field with coffee. When she was returning home, she drove off the shoulder of Bluebird Road, and down a steep embankment tipping the UTV on its side. 

The child likely suffered a broken leg and was transported by Ashby Ambulance Service to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.

