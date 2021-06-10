A child was injured in Eagle Lake Township on 113th Street on Monday.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says the child had surprised her father working in the field with coffee. When she was returning home, she drove off the shoulder of Bluebird Road, and down a steep embankment tipping the UTV on its side.
The child likely suffered a broken leg and was transported by Ashby Ambulance Service to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.