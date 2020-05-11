The Fergus Falls Police Department was alerted at 8:22 p.m. Friday when a caller’s 4-year-old daughter went missing.
The child had been gone for 15 minutes when the police were called. She was located east of Broadway on Cavour Avenue. She told the officer she had been chasing a bunny and had gotten too far from home to find her way back.
