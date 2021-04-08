A 1-year-old child was among those taken from a burning home Wednesday night in Verndale after a fire was reported at 9:42 p.m. in the 400 block of Brown St. NW.
According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, the reporting party stated there was still a child inside the home. Wadena County deputies, officers from the Wadena Police Department and a Verndale fireman responded to the scene and observed flames were present at an upstairs window, where the child was reported to be. Several attempts were made to locate the child but heat and smoke made the area inaccessible.
The Verndale Fire Department arrived on scene together with the Wadena Fire Department and they were able to gain access through an upstairs window. A short time later, the child was located and transported by ambulance to Tri-County Hospital. The child was later flown out to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.
The child’s mother was also transported to Tri-County Hospital by Staples ambulance. She attempted to go upstairs to the bedroom where the child was but was unsuccessful in locating the child. She was treated for smoke inhalation and burns.
The incident is still under investigation by the Verndale Fire Department, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office.
Assisting on scene was the Verndale Fire Department, Wadena Fire Department, Wadena Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Tri-County Ambulance, Staples Ambulance, State Fire Marshal’s Office and Minnesota Power
