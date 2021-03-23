The Fergus Falls Police Department was informed of an altercation on West Lincoln Monday which began when the complainant asked people to stay away from his service dog.
The people had left the area prior to the arrival of a Fergus Falls police officer. A verbal incident between the owner and the people were precipitated when a child attempted to pet the dog.
