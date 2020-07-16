A resident of North Oak Street contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department Tuesday looking for advice after her 2-year-old daughter found a syringe in a park and put it into her mouth.
The child’s mother told an officer she had thrown the syringe into the garbage. She was advised to seek medical treatment for her daughter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.